Increase in AIDS cases among young people aged 13 to 25 in Brazil worries, expert warns | Health

Physician Alexandre Naime Barbosa, head of the Infectology department at Unesp (São Paulo State University), has followed HIV patients since the discovery of AIDS in the early 1980s. without an immunizer or a cure for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, there is a lot to celebrate in these years given the advances in treatment.

“Science has managed to give a very important answer. About 20, 15 years ago a patient who came to my office with a positive test had a life expectancy of six months, one year, at most two years. And nowadays medications are extremely potent and extremely easy to take, friendly, with no side effects. The projected life expectancy for a person living with HIV who is receiving therapy correctly is basically the same as the expected life expectancy of a person living without HIV in the same age group. Besides, a person who undergoes the treatment correctly achieves what we call undetectable viral load, and does not transmit the virus”.

“Now a definitive solution to transforming these people in treatment into cured people doesn’t seem to be on the very near horizon. HIV is a very complex virus that has evasion mechanisms from the immune system.. And if the person does not use the medication correctly, the virus can acquire a series of mutations that make the treatment not work. There is no prospect of a definitive solution to the problem in the short or medium term.”, he reiterates.

Consultant for HIV at the Brazilian Society of Infectology, Barbosa, however, points to very promising research and believes that, soon, a new generation of medicines will be available to people with the virus, making their daily lives even easier.

“We are now moving towards long-lasting medications, injectable medications that last four to eight weeks. So in the future, the individual, instead of taking pills every day, will be able to choose. There will be an injection that is monthly or every two months. And in a slightly longer future, we will have implants, as there are contraceptive implants, small metallic structures under the skin that make the medication available there for years.”

This arsenal that fights the virus and causes less effects on patients is the evolution of the well-known anti-HIV cocktail. “It had that name because it was a combination of 10, 15 drugs. I had patients who took 22 pills a day. They complained, and they complained with good reason, that they couldn’t even eat lunch and dinner with so many pills. And there were very serious side effects. Nowadays practically adverse events that are not worthy of note, and the vast majority of patients use medication once a day, two pills once a day, extremely easy to take”, he says.

The infectious disease specialist says that despite some political interference, the National Department of STD/AIDS (Sexually Transmitted Diseases and AIDS) continues to function quite assertively to release the most important drug strategies to these patients.

“In fact, here in Brazil, medications are only available through the SUS. Even patients with high purchasing power and who are followed up in a private clinic withdraw their medications at the SUS”, he completes.

Warning about increase in cases among young people

If there is much to celebrate in the face of more powerful drugs against the virus and less aggressive to the body, there is also a warning sign in the face of the increase in the number of cases among the youngest. “If we look at the absolute number and quantity of new HIV cases, we will see that both in absolute and relative numbers, per 100,000 inhabitants, there is a continuous fall in cases in Brazil and in the world. But if we look at the category by age group, we notice that in the age groups between 13 and 25 years old, mainly, there is no drop, but on the contrary, increase in the number of new cases, both in absolute and relative numbers in these younger populations“, it says.

The expert cites two main factors to understand the behavior of young people who have not seen the death of idols like Renato Russo, Cazuza and Fred Mercury.

“First that, nowadays, and thankfully, HIV AIDS is no longer considered a death sentence. And it really is a treatable chronic disease, but you can’t trivialize this information and just have a very simplistic reasoning that ‘oh, if I get an HIV infection, I’ll go there and get treatment, and everything’s fine’, as many young people do. And a second point has to do with a characteristic of youth called omnipotence. The young man considers himself above any risk. Walking at high speed with cars, drinking alcohol and other drugs. And that also has to do with sex. he thinks it will never happen to him”, emphasizes the infectious disease specialist.

Although he emphasizes that the remedies are revolutionary and that it is necessary to break down prejudices, Barbosa says that Prevention is crucial, as a positive HIV test will mean special actions for the rest of your life. “It is a health condition that requires care. And care that, as I said, in the short and medium term will last a lifetime. The individual will have to take medications every day, will have to have blood tests at least twice a year. All of this could be avoided if there were very simple prevention measures, such as the use of condoms”, he points out.

Barbosa defends a broad dialogue with young people because, even in a situation where a condom is not used, it is possible to adopt procedures to protect yourself from the virus.

“Nowadays, you can choose, for example, to take pre-exposure prophylaxis. If you don’t have HIV and usually have sex without a condom, you take this prophylaxis, which is one pill a day. Or another modality is post-exposure prophylaxis. If I use condoms well, but eventually I ended up not using it in sexual intercourse, I have up to 72 hours to look for a health service. There I will receive the same regimen that we use with patients: two pills a day for 28 days within 72 hours after exposure”, he concludes.