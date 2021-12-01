”Intending to send it to Xuxa”

Singer Lan Lanh says she composed 8 children’s songs before the birth of her daughters, Kim and Tiê, and dedicates an album to the heiresses with Nanda Costa

Lanh (53) shared a cute family moment on social media!

This Tuesday morning, 30, the singer emerged singing alongside her wife, Nanda Costa (35) a children’s song he composed. The percussionist said that she wrote 8 songs for children in order to send them to the eternal Queen of the Little Girls, Xuxa Meneghel (58).

In the record, posted on her Instagram feed, she appears playing the guitar while the actress posed with one of the twins, Kim and tie, who came into the world on October 19, in her lap. The couple’s other heiress came with her grandmother, Celia Maria, mother of Lan Lanh.

“When I was cleaning the house to receive the girls, I found a CD-R with 8 children’s songs that I made with the intention of sending them to @xuxameneghel. It didn’t happen! Life has these things, and sometimes we feel sad when something doesn’t go as we wished But as time is king, it made perfect sense to find this album now that I’m a mother, I’ll dedicate to Kim and Tiê this new album: ‘BatuKIM e TIÊ’. What do you think of the name!? I accept suggestions!”, she wrote in the caption.

“(This song is called ‘Xubidú’) I’ll be testing it here with the girls and share it with you. I hope you enjoy it! Kisses from the Moreira Costa family! (Let’s put the block on the street @fernandonunes @deeplick @marianarichard!?)”, said the singer.

In the comments, Nanda extolled the talent of the beloved. “Here at home, it’s a total and absolute success! The girls love it and so do I! You rock in everything you do, my love! I’m glad the CD-R lives here”, declared the actress.

Lan Lanh remembers giving birth to twin daughters with Nanda Costa

Lan Lanh posted unpublished birth records of his daughters, Kim and Tiê. Nanda Costa’s beloved melted when she remembered one of the most special moments of her life. “The biggest show of my life. I’ll take good care of it. ‘You cried hard Kim, you were born breathing very well, you’ll stay here for now, because it’s the best place for you to gain weight, with 2 kg you go home, ‘Mom is Here with you’ know that I love you very much. Tiê enlightening me, giving me strength, faith! It’s going to be alright, I love you a lot”said the mother owl.

