iPhone 13 mini is good? We test; see pros and cons

Apple launched in 2021 four cell phones of the family 13. All look a lot like the last generation, including the high launch price, but it is the iPhone 13 mini that emerges as the most compact cell phone, more advanced compared to older models and less expensive company at the moment.

Starting at BRL 6,599, the 13 mini resulted in improvements in processor (as the company does every year), battery and camera features. However, don’t expect perfection. He has his points of attention there.

So who should buy the iPhone 13 mini? The answer is straight away: owners of older versions of Apple’s cell phones, fans of small phones and Android users thinking about migrating. Provided, of course, that the price is within the budget. See our full review in the following paragraphs.

There is no fast refresh rate, the edges are thicker than rivals and the notch, although smaller, is still visible. Only two lenses, while cheaper rivals have up to three Cinematic video feature is disastrous, but "normal" video is very good I noticed gagging in a few moments, but most of the time the device works very well Only 140 grams, compact and easy to carry It only lasts a full day, and over time it should start to last less Perfect for one-handed use. Large camera module prevents the use of previous generation cases and puts the lenses at risk There are competitors in the market with more features and that cost less, although this is a good option for Apple fans

Negative points

Verdict

Photos taken with iPhone 13 and 13 mini

iPhone 13 Photo Styles Strengths Compact format is perfect for one-handed use, discreet and easy to carry in any pants, shirt or backpack pocket

Photo styles allow you to customize camera features without having to rack your brain in manual mode Negative points Battery only lasts a full day, and over time it should start to last even less

Rear camera only has two lens option, both wide angle; we need a telephoto lens for zoomed photos Verdict The iPhone 13 mini, like its brother iPhone 13, is more of the same: same flaws and same qualities as always. The cameras are great, but a telephoto lens is needed. The performance and battery are worthy of a high-end cell phone, but I saw the mini model choke at times. Despite some points of attention, for those who like small cell phones, there is no better option on the market today.

The iPhone 13 mini is similar to the iPhone 12 mini line. It has wireless charging and accessory support by MagSafe magnet. In addition, it has maximum protection against water and dust (IP68 certified).

The flat sides, which help make the device stand out from the competition, also make it more secure when holding it. AND if you don’t like big cell phones, you’ll fall in love with this compact form factor.

Weighing just 140 grams, the model is identical to its brother iPhone 13, except for the size. In other words, you’ll have the same cameras and the same power, but in a compact package that fits in your pants pocket and can be used with one hand without suffering.

At the rear, what changed was the camera module, which got bigger and thicker to accommodate the new sensors —which we’ll talk about later.

Despite the high price, there is no memory card support here (as most competitors work), the chip drawer only has space for one operator SIM card. The Lightning port is the only possible input for charger and headphones.

Image: Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

The screen with Full HD resolution Oled technology remains great. It’s 5.4 inches (13.7 cm) displaying 476 pixels per inch—greater density than the 6.1-inch iPhone 13’s.

But there’s nothing to complain about: quality is impeccable. But close to the competition, there are limitations. Here it doesn’t have that high refresh rate that Androids have had for years and that the iPhone 13 Pro won this year: the ability to display animations with 120 hertz (the higher the number, the smoother the transition of scenes).

The edges are thicker than those of rivals in the Android world, and yes, the notch for the front camera and Face ID’s facial recognition system is still there, cutting out the top of the screen. It dropped 20% but still marks territory.

Image: Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

Like its siblings, the iPhone 13 mini performs superbly with the A15 Bionic chip, which ensures that all of the phone’s functions run accurately and quickly, and iOS integration makes the mere 4GB of RAM seem like a lot. better than the 12GB of some Android rivals.

But I noticed some hiccups as I tried to edit a 4K video in the iMovie app and some lag (delay between the command and its execution) in Oceanhorn, an open world action game with heavy graphics.

Aside from these two stumbles, which I only noticed when the cell phone was on the last battery, I didn’t see the iPhone 13 mini crash other times. Which is curious if we think that this model and its bigger brother have the same hardware, but the “normal” iPhone 13 didn’t have the same slips.

Performance analysis app Geekbench also noticed a small difference between the two. On the larger model, the app scores an average of 4,463 points in multi-core tests (when all processor cores are stressed at the same time), against 4,436 on the mini; and 1,677 points for single-core (when only one core is tested at a time), against 1,675 for the mini.

Ignoring the coldness of numbers, the iPhone 13 mini is fast. As fast as other high-end Androids, like the Galaxy S21, and which score lower on Geekbench. On a daily basis, what matters is knowing that the chances of him getting stuck are small. But there are.

Apple has never been known for producing iPhones with long battery life. Despite this, it has improved the setup a bit on this year’s models.

In practice, you can’t say the iPhone 13 mini is a complete autonomy disaster, but it’s also far from satisfactory by today’s standards. The device lasts, on average, a whole day away from the socket if its use is economical, and first thing in the morning, or at night, you’ll have to put it to charge.

In our standard test, which consists of letting a video run in looping until the battery goes from 100% to 0%, the model lasted 8 hours and 53 minutes, longer than last year’s iPhone 12 mini, but far less than last year’s iPhone 12 mini. the regular iPhone 13.

It doesn’t look like it, but a lot has changed in the cameras compared to the previous generation. The larger sensors and lenses have shifted their position: instead of one under the other, they are now diagonally across.

In this case, size is, yes, a document. The cameras are now able to capture more light —according to Apple, 47% more than on the iPhone 12. With this, the A15 Bionic processor is able to better understand the image, identify details and treat it with more precision, generating photos with less noise and with the best calibrated colors.

Image: Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

Remembering that we have here two rear cameras, a wide-angle and an ultra-wide (which captures more content in the same image), both with 12 MP of resolution. At the front, a single camera, also 12 MP.

Despite the ultra-wide lens, here there’s no macro mode for shooting objects up close without losing focus, as there is on the iPhone 13 Pro. There’s also no optical zoom, just the digital one that tends to spoil the photo’s resolution when applied.

While not the most versatile at the moment, these cameras are, yes, very good. The contrast is deep, the colors are well saturated without losing realism, and all that goes for videos as well. The portrait mode is competent (although not perfect) and the night mode can disable the flash altogether.

Photos taken with iPhone 13 and 13 mini

1 / 8 Photo taken with the main camera on the iPhone 13 Lucas Carvalho/Tilt two / 8 Photo taken with the iPhone 13’s ultra-wide camera Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 3 / 8 Photo taken with iPhone 13 main camera Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 4 / 8 Photo taken with iPhone 13 main camera Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 5 / 8 Photo taken with iPhone 13 main camera Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 6 / 8 Selfie with iPhone 13 portrait mode Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 7 / 8 iPhone 13 Main Camera Photo Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 8 / 8 Photo with iPhone 13 night mode Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

The telephoto lens that comes on iPhones “Pro”, however, is missing here. Getting stuck between the wide-angle and ultra-wide lenses means your photos will always come out with a slight distortion around the edges, whether you like that effect or not.

These wider-angle lenses are good for group shots and landscape shots. But in this price range rivals like the Galaxy S21 already come with three lenses or more, and are not second to Apple.

Another factor that bothers me about the iPhone camera is the tendency it has to take the colors to a warmer tone, even on cloudy days. I noticed this with the iPhone 13 and with the 13 mini this was repeated.

The good thing is that in this year’s edition, Apple offers all cell phones so-called “photographic styles”, a new feature that changes the way the camera sees the scene. Before taking a picture or recording a video, you can select a style that suits you best: standard, rich contrast, vibrant, warm or cool.

iPhone 13 Photo Styles

1 / 5 iPhone 13 default style photo Lucas Carvalho/Tilt two / 5 ‘Rich contrast’ style photo of the iPhone 13 Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 3 / 5 iPhone 13 ‘vibrant’ style photo Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 4 / 5 ‘Hot’ style photo of the iPhone 13 Lucas Carvalho/Tilt 5 / 5 ‘Cold’ style photo of the iPhone 13 Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

These styles are a way to edit the camera’s characteristics without having to rack your brain with a “manual” mode that allows you to change ISO, exposure and white balance. This makes life easier for those who don’t know much about photography.

Also new this year is the “cinema video” feature which, in short, works like a portrait mode for video: it lets you blur the background of the image, automatically or manually, to create an artificial depth effect. About him, I didn’t like.

With the iPhone 13 and the 13 mini the function could never quite separate what’s in the foreground and what was in the background, making bizarre cutouts. The blur is also very artificial.

The iPhone 13 mini is very good, but very expensive. This is the summary of the opera.

By this stepping up it can please Apple fans who own older cell phones like iPhone XS down. The leap in features and quality is enough to justify the investment.

For those who have an Android smartphone and want a device to enter the Apple world, the cost-effectiveness of the 13 mini can also be advantageous.