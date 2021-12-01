Iron ore futures soar with demand at steelmakers By Reuters

© Reuters. Iron ore 12/21/2013 REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese futures contracts jumped more than 6% on Tuesday, boosted by recent demand for refueling from steelmakers, but analysts predict that weak investments in properties and infrastructure will reduce long-term consumption of the raw material steel industry.

The most traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange, for January delivery, closed up 2.4% at RMB 610 ($95.75) a ton, after rising by 6.4% to 633 at the start of negotiations.

“Driven by the high profits of the mills… iron ore prices will recover to some extent,” analysts at Huatai Futures wrote in a note, adding that demand is difficult to sustain in the long term as iron ore consumption cools. steel.

Spot prices for 62% iron ore for delivery in China rose 0.50 to $105.50 a ton on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

“With iron ore inventories in China at record highs and steel production falling, we believe the downward pressure on iron ore prices will persist,” CreditSights said in a report.

Other steelmaking raw materials also rose on Tuesday. Dalian coking coal futures for May delivery soared 6% to RMB 1,887 a ton. Coke prices rose 2.4% to RMB 2,663 per tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were limited to a narrow range.

The May contract for construction rebar rose 0.9% to RMB 4,163 per tonne.

Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector and for January delivery, advanced 0.7% to 4,588 yuan per tonne.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila)

