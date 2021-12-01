Irritable bowel syndrome: what to do and what foods to avoid – 11/30/2021

Do you frequently experience pain, bloating, lots of gas, a feeling of incomplete evacuation, and periods of alternating diarrhea and difficulty in evacuating? If your answer is yes, you may have irritable bowel syndrome.

We consider this condition as a functional disease, without structural manifestations or in your blood tests or imaging. Because of this, the diagnosis can sometimes be challenging and must be done by a physician, preferably from the gastroenterology area.

The most intriguing point is that this set of manifestations (known as syndrome) does not yet have a definite cause. Many professionals attribute its development to stress, an unruly diet loaded with ultra-processed foods, without the presence of fruits, vegetables and legumes, or due to an intestinal hypersensitivity and alteration in the balance of our intestinal flora, known as dysbiosis — probably the association of these various possibilities is the most assertive cause.

The symptoms described here can be present for months, impairing the quality of life and well-being of those who experience them, but be aware that these complaints are not specific to this syndrome and that some people may even experience discomfort similar to gastritis, that is why it is so important to seek help from a team. When we let it go, the situation can get worse and evolve with intestinal bleeding, weight loss, weakness, dehydration and even more severe malnutrition.

When well assisted, you will certainly feel improvement quickly and rest assured that the change in your diet will have a great importance in the return of this well-being. Speaking of nutritional treatment, it is necessary to understand that we will have two moments with different goals in your diet, check this out:

When all these symptoms are intensified and in full swing…

Avoid foods such as milk and dairy products, beans, honey, broccoli, cauliflower, lots of onions and garlic in the preparation, as they can intensify fermentation and discomfort. These carbohydrates, known as FODMAP (oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and fermentable polios), cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and sharpen the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

Image: Paola Machado

In the scientific literature, in times of crisis, restricting these foods, in addition to ultra-processed foods such as cookies, snacks, candies, sweets and other foods that fit this classification, is a highly effective attitude. Associate this behavior with a good hydration and practice of activities that control your stress (physical exercise, meditation, among others), and the results will certainly come.

When leaving the acute phase, with the syndrome under control, the objective will be to work on good eating habits in general, preventing the occurrence of the same effects of the phase known as acute. At this point, some eating and routine attitudes will be essential, write down there:

Sleep well! Nothing like restful sleep to ease the load of stress and reduce the release of stimulant substances that can trigger the syndrome;

Drink digestive and relaxing teas such as chamomile, anise, passionflower, mulungu, preferably 30 minutes before meals;

Hydrate properly with water. Take as a starting point the minimum daily consumption of 1.5 liters;

Prioritize the consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas, soy, beans, peas) as these foods help to improve and maintain the intestinal flora;

Practice mental hygiene! Exercise, meditate, smile, be optimistic and happy. Release endorphins and recharge energies with good feelings and vibrations;

Control your consumption of salt, strong spices and colorings;

Moderately consume red meat (beef and pork); studies indicate that the weekly consumption of these foods should not exceed 500 grams per week — this corresponds to approximately 3 medium steaks;

Caprice in oilseeds and olive oil: contains anti-inflammatory components that are very positive not only for our intestinal health.

When in doubt, seek professional help for the diagnosis, and for symptom relief, look for a nutritionist. Keep in mind that a balanced life has the ability to prevent all illnesses. Invest in you.

*Collaboration of behavioral nutritionist Samantha Rhein (Unifesp)

References:

https://www.asbran.org.br/

https://repositorio.ul.pt/bitstream/10451/29541/1/TatianaFSBastos.pdf

https://www.inca.gov.br/sites/ufu.sti.inca.local/files//media/document/infografico-cancer-intestino-25-11-2021_0.pdf