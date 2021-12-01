Is Rihanna pregnant? Understand how the rumors that took over the web arose

Wow, what happened here?! This Tuesday (30), social networks were taken by the rumor that Rihanna was pregnant with her first child, the result of the singer’s relationship with rapper A$ap Rocky. However, no reliable source has confirmed the story so far, let alone the couple commented on the matter.

Yesterday, the singer participated in the historic ceremony that made Barbados a Republic, and made Sandra Mason the first president. In addition, Rihanna received the title of National Heroine of the island. At the height of the event, the pop star appeared gorgeous in a fitted caramel dress that valued all her curves.

However, some people identified in the photos and videos a supposed belly of pregnancy, and soon began to speculate that the artist was expecting her firstborn. Clicks by the star in a more formal posture, with his hands on his stomach, also served as “material” for the gossips on duty.

Continues after Advertising

And it didn’t take long for the rumors to gain a wider reach than expected… First, a verified Twitter profile, identified as The Academy , focused on posts about the music world, published that the singer was indeed pregnant with Rocky. However, broke the news without any source or explanation about.

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky. pic.twitter.com/rgMWYzLdKH — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) November 30, 2021

Later, the MTO News website reported the same thing, having as a source a person who saw the singer leaving her private plane. “Rihanna is pregnant, she already has a big belly and it’s showing. I’m so excited”, said the informant. A second source also contacted the publication. “Employees were informed in their home that it is not allowed to drink or smoke. She is pregnant and wants to bring her baby to a healthy environment”, claimed the person.

This isn’t the first time a rumor that the pop diva is pregnant has hit the internet. In 2019, some images of the superstar went viral, with fans convinced she was expecting her first child. At the time, the artist made a point of putting an end to the rumor, declaring to the Extra website that she even understood the “fascination of people for their ovaries”, but that she was not pregnant.

Continues after Advertising

This seems to be the case once again. The international profile DeuxMoi, responsible for anticipating big bombs of the famous thanks to its sources spread all over the world, affirmed that the news given by The Academy is not true. “I hear it’s not true. I asked”, shared on Twitter.

I heard it was not true. I asked. https://t.co/O4z34l7w6A — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) November 30, 2021

But as the internet user doesn’t waste time, the reactions about Rihanna’s supposed pregnancy were an entertainment in their own right. “The woman will release a doll and the album will not”, joked Jude Paula. “Swas that the Rihanna OK pregnant or are you going to find out on Twitter?”, joked Pedrão’s profile. “Now that the Rihanna OK pregnant, the album is only in 2050″, shared another profile, also referring to the diva’s long hiatus without releasing new songs. And there was even criticism about the speculation, highlighting the context in which it took place. “Being a fan of Rihanna is to see the woman ignored for earning the title of NATIONAL HEROINE in Barbados to have her body in headlines like ‘Rihanna it is pregnant from the boyfriend’”, he complained.

and the pregnant rihanna’s brouhaha??? saw come there??? the woman is going to release a puppet and the album is not….. — deolaner profession (@judepaulla1) November 30, 2021

OA$AP with the news that Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/ahJj8HtLtu — picanha (@licaspicanha) November 30, 2021

is rihanna really pregnant or will she find out on twitter — PEDRAO (@Itspedrito) November 30, 2021

Continues after Advertising

rihanna is pregnant and the daughter is not me pic.twitter.com/EMgaQue2F8 — Mariana Spinelli (@marianaspinelIi) November 30, 2021

Now that Rihanna is pregnant, the album is only in 2050. pic.twitter.com/AztEHfOPSb — SLAAY (@Jonasbixa) November 30, 2021