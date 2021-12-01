Issue #590: Kiss nightclub – case finally goes to trial | The subject

It’s been nearly nine years since the fire in the nightclub in the city of Santa Maria, in which 242 people died, most of them university students. The date was January 27, 2013, but “it’s as if these boys and girls died every day” since then, says Daniela Arbex, author of the book “Every Day the Same Night – The Untold History of Kiss Nightclub”. This is because, until today, no one has been held responsible for the irregularities and negligence that resulted in the tragedy. “I realize that the lack of justice hurts as much as death”, says the journalist, referring to her conversations with family members and survivors (these, more than 600, many with serious sequelae). This Wednesday, after a long and bumpy process, a popular jury begins to decide the fate of four defendants – two linked to the nightclub and two to the band that performed at the venue and started the fire. In her conversation with Renata Lo Prete, Daniela highlights her parents’ struggle, without which, she believes, the trial would never have taken place. The memory of that night is a reason for “permanent illness” for them, who still face the “hostility” of other residents, who blame them for the economic difficulties in Santa Maria. “Today, it is a city divided between people who have lost their love and those who want history to be forgotten.”