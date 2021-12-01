It is difficult for conservative voters to vote for Lula just because Alckmin is runner-up, says political scientist

A ticket formed by Lula as a candidate for president and former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin as vice tends to help the PT more in the second round of the 2022 election than in the first. The assessment is by political scientist Josué Medeiros, from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

In an interview with Direto da Editora, news channel of the channel capital letter on Youtube, Medeiros highlighted, however, that the transfer of conservative votes from the toucan to the former president is not automatic.

“This movement is difficult, not least because Alckmin no longer has that voter. There wasn’t in 2018. A Doria candidacy with Moro tends to win over these voters”, assesses the political scientist.

“The movement is still for the political elites. Lula is in the process of becoming viable as the peacemaker, as the political leadership capable of restoring the rationality of a system that is in tatters”, he adds.

On Tuesday 30, Lula confirmed the possibility of forming an alliance with the former governor of São Paulo. The PT member said that the composition depends on the new party chosen by the paulista.

“He’s on a party definition and we’re in the process of talking. Let’s see if, at the time I decide to be a candidate, it is possible to build a political alliance, but first I need to know which party Alckmin is going to join and he hasn’t decided yet,” said Lula. “I want to build a ticket to win the elections.”

The day before, in a meeting with union members, Alckmin declared that the chance of being the former president’s vice president “walks”.

“His speech, even though he doesn’t say ‘I am’, but that he is moving towards that, indicates that he is a great candidate. It depends on the other side, it has to agree with the Russians. We are sure that, for Lula to win, he has to go to the center. And Alckmin has a lot of traffic in the union movement here in São Paulo. We think this is a very good possibility”, said the president of Força Sindical, Miguel Torres, who attended the event.

