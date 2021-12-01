it’s not Bolsonaro in old photo hugging military man

  • Image shows two US, non-Brazilian soldiers

  • Registration falsely attributed to the Brazilian agent has been circulating for two years

  • The photo is part of the Homo History collection

A photo of two soldiers embracing is circulated on social media. The publications claim that one of the soldiers would be President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which is not true.

A reverse search for the record shows that the men photographed are American and not Brazilian, as suggested by some posts. In addition, the image is part of the virtual photo collection Homo History, which portrays the presence of LGBTQIA+ people throughout US history.

Men in the photo are American soldiers. Disinformation piece has been circulating since 2019 (Photo: Twitter/Reproduction)

The photo falsely attributed to the Brazilian president appears in a section of records documenting the presence of gay people in the US Armed Forces. However, it is not possible to know whether the people portrayed in the images are a couple or friends, as highlighted by the person who hosts the gallery.

Jair Bolsonaro served in the Brazilian Army in the 1970s and 1980s, and retired in 1988, where he became captain.

The Disinformation Piece circulates since 2019 and was recently shared again.

