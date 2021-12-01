Japan asks airlines not to accept reservations for new inbound flights to the country for one month | World

The government of Japan has asked airlines not to accept new reservations for tickets to enter the country for a month, due to concerns about the omicron variant, informed the Ministry of Transport on Wednesday (1).

The Asian country confirmed the first detected case of the new variant on Tuesday (30). On Wednesday, shortly before announcing the request for suspension of flights, it made public a second case detected in a passenger who had just arrived in the country.

“We’ve asked airlines to stop taking bookings for new inbound flights for a month from December 1,” said a transport ministry official, noting that existing bookings will not be affected.

The Japanese government had reinforced its already stringent border measures, banning entry to all non-Japanese citizens of ten southern African countries.

They also tightened quarantine measures for Japanese residents and foreigners from dozens of other countries and territories due to the emergence of the omicron variant.

Japanese authorities reported a second case of this variant in a passenger from Peru who entered the country in November. The first, announced on Tuesday, involved a man from Namibia.

Japan’s borders were virtually closed during much of the pandemic, and even in 2020 residents were barred from entering.

These border measures have been a crucial part of Japan’s anti-covid strategy, which has not involved as strict containment as in other parts of the world.

After a strong recovery of cases in the summer, Japan registers few infections across the country and accumulates 18,360 deaths during the pandemic.