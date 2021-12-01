Jesus or Gallardo at Flamengo, Renato Gaúcho at a new club and more; the coaches’ ball market

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

We list the main speculations and negotiations involving coaches at Brazilian clubs at the time, including Flamengo and Vasco’s search for a new commander.

Jorge Jesus regained strength to return to Flamengo, but Marcelo Gallardo follows as plan “A” for the vacancy left by Renato Gaúcho. At Galo, Cuca’s renewal is the subject. Abel Ferreira, on the other hand, celebrates the Libertadores title amid rumors and new foreign offers to leave Palmeiras.

Gallardo in Flamengo? Understand why negotiation is more complicated than you think

Flamengo defined that Marcelo Gallardo is the big favorite to take over the club after the resignation of Renato Gaúcho. River Plate’s Argentinian coach, however, is considered very difficult by the entire red-black summit, and this for some factors. The coach has the highest salary of a coach in South American football and is in negotiations to renew with River Plate.

Businessman will open conversations to discuss Jorge Jesus’ return to Flamengo

With Marcelo Gallardo seen as “plan A”, Flamengo could open conversations to enable the return of Jorge Jesus. According to the newspaper “Record”, Bruno Macedo, a businessman linked to the coach, arrived in Rio de Janeiro to start negotiations with the board of directors of the Rio de Janeiro club this week. However, an agreement would have to go through a few steps before the return is set.

Will renew? President of Atlético-MG decides on the future of Cuca

Cuca’s current contract with Atlético is valid until December 2022. However, the Minas Gerais club already plans to have the coach in his first season at Arena MRV, which should be ready in March 2023.

Renato Gaúcho gains strength with Fluminense fans to take over the club in 2022.

Fluminense can look to rival Flamengo for its solution for 2022. The dismissal of Renato Gaúcho do Rubro-Negro made Renato regain strength among Fluminense fans on social networks.

Vasco will have to solve ‘novelas’, clean up the cast and look for reinforcements in December; see who arrives and who leaves

The tendency is for Vasco to announce a new coach this month, and Zé Ricardo is the favorite for the post. President Jorge Salgado himself gave this spoiler last Tuesday(30).

Abel Ferreira will only leave Palmeiras in 2022 in one situation; see which

Days after winning the bi-championship in the Libertadores, Palmeiras is still not sure that coach Abel Ferreira will continue in charge of the team for the 2022 season.

