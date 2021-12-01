Jojo Todynho discovers who exposed dating: ‘I won’t have empathy’

Jojo Todynho told fans that he discovered the identity of the people responsible for exposing his relationship with Brazilian Army officer Lucas Souza. The 24-year-old singer vented on the subject in a string of publications.

“Want a cookie? I’ll turn the truck around right away. Dirty people think they’ll never be discovered. This is the FBI. He gave someone else’s information and didn’t gain anything from it, it’s very sad,” he said in a video shared on Instagram.

In a shared text below, the singer made a request. “I won’t empathize. Whoever can, report the accounts until they’re blocked. They’ll feel how good it feels to expose others.” Profile images were shown in the Stories of the winner of “The Farm 12”.

The artist shared photos with her lover on a private Instagram account — created just for that purpose and with just 100 followers. However, the funkeira ended up being betrayed by the friends of the secret profile.

“If I didn’t post on my Instagram or public Facebooks, it’s because I didn’t want to talk. Unfortunately, we live with people and have to deal with bad character,” he said after the episode.

In the sequence, Jojo Todrynho said she is being attacked for dating a white man: “They’re calling me a palm tree. Love has no color. And thank you for the handsome lieutenant, because he really is. Beautiful and hot. Oh, God, thank you! Holy trip to Cancun”.