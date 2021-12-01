Jojo Todynho reveals cheated ex with current boyfriend in Cancún | celebrities



Lucas Souza, Jojo Todynho's boyfriend, is an Army officer

Rio – Now that her relationship with Army officer Lucas Souza is already public, Jojo Todynho told on social media how she met the “handsome lieutenant”. The romance between the two began on the singer’s trip to Cancún, Mexico, in August of this year. “And thanks for the handsome lieutenant, because he really is. Handsome and hot. Oh, God, thank you! Holy trip to Cancún,” Jojo said on Instagram’s Stories.

But at the time he traveled to Mexico, Jojo was dating Márcio Felipe. The relationship between the funkeira and the carioca only ended in October. At the time, Jojo assumed she had cheated on the boy, but she didn’t say with whom. “I was the one who faltered,” he stated at the time.

Lucas Souza, Jojo’s new boyfriend, is from Curitiba, Paraná. He is an Army officer and is studying Civil Engineering. Lucas joined the Armed Forces in January of last year, in Curitiba.

Jojo’s romance came to light after the singer was asked to be dating by Lucas and posted on social media. However, the singer only posted to Instagram’s “best friends”. Still, someone leaked the information. After that, Jojo took over the romance and unburdened herself.

“A photo of Lucas and I was leaked. It didn’t, some son of a bitch, someone I trusted and it’s impossible to find out who it was, took it and sent it to gossip sites, which publish the photo without knowing if the person wants me to publish. If I didn’t post on my Instagram or public Facebooks, it’s because I didn’t want to talk. Unfortunately, we live with people and have to deal with bad character. I posted on my private Instagram, which has a hundred or so people that I like and have contact, and I didn’t imagine that this photo would leak”.

Jojo also said that she has been suffering attacks because she is dating a white man. “They’re calling me a palm tree. Love has no color. And thanks for the handsome lieutenant, because he really is. Cute and hot. Oh, God, thank you! Holy trip to Cancún… Lucas doesn’t need the media. If he did. , his Instagram would be open. He’s official, so obviously he doesn’t need my money and cookies. By the way, I’ve never given money to men.”