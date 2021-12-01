Jorge Jesus’ entrepreneur will meet Flamengo’s manager

With the resignation of Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo returned to the market to find a coach to lead the team in 2022. In the last games of this season, Maurício Souza will lead the team. This plan was adopted by the red-black board to give more time to analyze the names and make the choice of the new commander right.

In the stands of Maracanã, this Tuesday night (30), echoed the cries of “Mister, Mister”, as Jorge Jesus is known by the red-black fans. The Portuguese coach is the fans’ favorite to take over from Renato Gaúcho and return to the club where he won the 2019 Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship of the same year.

According to the Portuguese newspaper record, JJ knows about the technical crisis that Flamengo is going through. And to increase speculation, the periodical brings the information that the manager of the coach, Bruno Macedo, arrived in Brazil and has a meeting scheduled with Marcos Braz, the club’s vice president for football.

It was Bruno Macedo who brokered the coming of Jorge Jesus to Flamengo in mid 2019. According to record, the conversations do not have a formal negotiating tone. Braz still maintains a lot of contact with Jorge Jesus, since the departure of the coach to Benfica.

JJ has a contract with the Incarnates until 2022

Jorge Jesus has contact with Benfica until the end of the current European season, that is, half of 2022. The coach is criticized by the fans and by the Portuguese press for not being able to keep the team regularly. What holds JJ back is the fact that the team is fighting point by point for the Portuguese title and has a chance of qualifying for the knockout of the Champions League.

However, as the newspaper pointed out record, the month of December is fundamental for Jorge Jesus. Benfica decides the classification in Champions and has two classics, against Porto and Sporting. In case of failure against rivals and in European competition, the coach is likely to be fired.