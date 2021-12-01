Juliette opens the relationship game with Sarah Andrade: ‘No friend, colleague’

Last Monday (11/29), Juliette Freire, champion of ‘BBB 21’, was the guest of lady night, presented by Tata Werneck. And one of the subjects that most caught the public’s attention was her talking about her relationship with Sarah Andrade.

It is worth remembering that, at the beginning of BBB 21, Juliette, Sarah and Gil do Vigor they formed what fans called the G3, a kind of group that was favorite to reach the final. However, the relationship changed and Juliette went one way, while Sarah and Gil do Vigor went the other way.

On the show, when asked about the blonde, who is currently dating Lucas Viana, Juliette has revealed that she and Sarah are not friends and that she doesn’t even intend to form a bond with her.

“I want it well. But I think friend, not friend. I already have my friends who know me, respect me and believe in me. Colleague, yes… Colleague, ok”, he explained.

In the chat, Juliette also revealed that she received many messages of apology after the reality show. Besides Sarah, Gil do Vigor, Lumena and viih tube they also sent “huge texts and audios,” according to Juliette.

Emotion

After finishing the interview with Juliette, Tata Werneck “disarmed” all his comic vein and was moved when talking about the meeting with the winner of BBB 21, remembering that she won the program on the day that Paulo Gustavo he died and wished all happiness to Juliette.

