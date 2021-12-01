Juventude defeats Red Bull Bragantino, breathes and leaves Grêmio very close to relegation

In the duel that opened the Brasileirão disputes, on Tuesday night, Red Bull Bragantino lost the chance to remain calm in the G-6. That’s because, playing away from home, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS), the team from São Paulo ended up defeated by Juventude, by a score of 1 to 0. Ricardo Bueno, still in the first half, scored the goal that made the team from Rio Grande do Sul, breathing against the relegation and breaking zone, complicated Grêmio’s situation once and for all, even closer to relegation. Now, there are six points that separate an eventual departure from Z-4, with 9 to dispute.

With the result, Juventude rose to 14th place with 43 points, opening three points ahead of Bahia, which has 40 and is the first team in the match. Red Bull Bragantino, on the other hand, is still stationed in fifth with 53, but could lose their place in the G-6 – classification zone for the 2022 Libertadores – during these late matches of the Brasileirão.

Even playing away from home, it was Red Bull Bragantino who started the match taking the reins of the game with a high score and making it difficult for Juventude to leave the ball. But, over time, the team from Rio Grande do Sul gained more space and managed to balance the match.

So much so that the first goal chance came from the home side. On minute 35, Guilherme Castilho was brought down in the area by Jadsom Silva and after analyzing the VAR, the referee awarded a penalty. Ricardo Bueno went to charge, but kicked it out.

When the lights went out in the first half, the forward was able to redeem himself and opened the scoring in the 44th minute. He received a sugary touch at the edge of the area, spun over the marker and hit the corner of goalkeeper Cleiton, who even saw the ball hit the crossbar before entering.

On the way back from half-time, the pace dropped a little, with the teams exchanging passes in midfield and looking for space to reach the opponent’s goal in danger. But that only happened after 16 minutes, when Luan Cândido crossed the area and found Ytalo, free. But, the forward headed out, missing a big chance for Red Bull Bragantino to tie.

From there, the teams began to launch counterattacks, but without success. In one of these moves, Ricardo Bueno claimed to have received an elbow from Aderlan and there was confusion among the players, but tempers were soon calmed. After that, there was no time for anything else and Juventude won 1-0, with a lot of celebration from more than 18 thousand fans.





The two teams return to the field next weekend to dispute the final straight of the Brasileirão. On Friday, Juventude visit Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão, at 9 pm. On Sunday, Red Bull Bragantino also plays away from home when they face Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, at 4 pm.