Kanye and Pharrell Williams go viral enjoying Clube da Esquina music

Kanye West and Pharrell Williams (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

American artists Kanye West and Pharrell Williams went viral this Wednesday (1/12) when they appeared enjoying a classic of Minas music. The moment took place during the Louis Vuitton fashion show in honor of Virgil Abloh, the fashion icon who died last week.

A video of the two dancing to the sound of



all that you could be



, composed by Lô and Márcio Borges, in the voice of the group Quarteto em Cy, circulated on Twitter this morning and enchanted Clube da Esquina fans.

In the voice of Milton Nascimento, the song opens the album Clube da Esquina I, a classic released in 1972 that consecrated the group of musicians that emerged in the 1960s in Belo Horizonte.

The show, held in Miami, showcased the spring-summer collection created by Abloh and paid tribute to his contributions to the world of fashion. Watch the current video:

Through Instagram, the Quarteto em Cy shared the moment between the two musicians.

“December arrived and we woke up ‘internationals’. We simply went to the soundtrack of an @louisvuitton parade, interpreting the music of the brothers, @loborgesoficial and Márcio Borges, successful in the voice of @miltonbitucanascimento in the 70s, ‘Everything you could be’. Very much. It’s exciting to live this, with almost 57 years of career and many battles. We leave our tribute (feelings to family and friends) to the great fashion talent, who left @virgilabloh early on. Thank you to everyone who shared the event and marked us, to fashion profiles, artists, designers, consultants, photographers, etc. Long live Brazilian art!”, he wrote.



Listen to the two versions of the song below:



See the repercussion on Twitter:



kanye and pharell are enjoying a club on the corner like we nerds do %u2014 %u026A%u1D04%u1D00 (@icarinhojoga10) December 1, 2021

kanye sampling corner club %u2014 joao abbade (@DonAbbade) December 1, 2021