Keke publishes farewell to Cruzeiro and cites “injuries and missed opportunities” in short passage | cruise

The foot injury prevented striker Keke from having a longer spell at Cruzeiro. The player, featured in the 2021 Minas Gerais Championship, was hired on loan until the end of Serie B. He won’t stay, however. He has already posted a farewell message, thanking but also citing “opportunities not given”.
Keke played only four times for Cruzeiro in the Second Division, always entering the second half. It took 17 minutes against Guarani, 35 minutes against Coritiba, 11 minutes against Botafogo, and two minutes against Vila Nova, in the 33rd round.
Striker Keke has a chance to make his debut for Cruzeiro this Sunday — Photo: Bruno Haddad
– Today my cycle at Cruzeiro ends, I would like to say that I am very grateful to the club for the little time I spent wearing this gigantic football shirt, it was not how I would like it to be due to injuries and missed opportunities, but I am grateful for the affection from the fans who always supported me and I thank the club’s employees as well, even in the difficulties they were always there providing their services to help us – he wrote.
With the end of Series B, Cruzeiro has already started planning the next season. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo renewed his contract, defender Maicon was hired. And many players from the current squad will follow the path of Keke, for new farewells. See here the list of athletes with closed contracts.
