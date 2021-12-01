Keke says goodbye and increases list of players leaving Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Player leaves Cruzeiro without having managed to score a sequence of matches in Fox

After Rafael Sóbis and Ariel Cabral, who will not remain at Cruzeiro in 2022, now it was striker Keke’s turn to say goodbye to the club. Through his private Instagram account, the avante announced his departure.

“Today my cycle at Cruzeiro ends. I would like to say that I am very grateful to the club for the time I spent wearing this gigantic football shirt. It was not how I would have liked it to be, due to injuries and missed opportunities, but I am grateful for the affection from the fans who always supported me. And I thank the club’s employees too, even in the difficulties they were always there providing their services to help us”, he thanked.

Keke took the field only four times for Cruzeiro, all of them in the second half of the Serie B games of the Brazilian Championship. He was for 17 minutes against Guarani, 35 minutes against Coritiba, 11 minutes against Botafogo, and two more minutes in the match against Vila Nova.

Keke’s departure is part of the major overhaul that Cruzeiro will undergo. Several players will still leave the club and others will arrive. From this reformulation, the coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo will remain, as well as the goalkeeper and captain Fábio. Defender Maicon was the first to be hired for next year.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOK-dgw6F_E