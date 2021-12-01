Kiss case: trial begins in Porto Alegre for the four defendants in the nightclub fire process | Rio Grande do Sul

Share this news on WhatsApp

The sessions start every day at 9 am, on the 2nd floor of the Foro Central da Capital. When they should end, however, will depend on the jury’s court conduct over the next few weeks.

The expectation of the Court of Justice is that it will take about 15 days, as the activities will be daily, including the weekends, until 23h. Still, a series of rites and protocols in addition to oral arguments and interrogations must be followed.

“We currently have one of the most modern structures in Brazil for carrying out acts of criminal instruction. The infrastructure there is absurd, the logistics are prepared, the rooms are large, there are support rooms for all the actors that make up this scenario. There is a preparation that takes a long time. There are more than 200 people involved in this, 20 work teams. It is, in fact, an immense challenge for this jury”, says the president of the Social Communication Council of the TJ-RS, Judge Antônio Vinícius Amaro da Silveira.

This Wednesday morning, for example, Judge Orlando Faccini Neto opens the proceedings by deciding on cases of exemption and dismissal of jurors and requests made by the parties. Then, in an urn with the ballots of 25 jurors previously drawn from a list of 150, he will declare the works and will draw seven among them to form the Sentence Council.

Defense and Public Ministry may refuse up to three chosen jurors each, without motivating the refusal. If there is no number for the formation of the council, the judgment will be postponed.

If the group of judges is confirmed, the stage of plenary instruction, scheduled to start in the afternoon. In this step, 14 survivors they will be questioned by the judge, the prosecutor, the assistant prosecutor, and the defendants’ defenders, in that order.

“A witness’s testimony can last an hour or five, six hours. It depends on the wealth of details that the witness will offer and also on the detail to be sought by the parties. There is no definition of time, it is unlimited”, says the judge.

After that, 19 witnesses will be heard. First, the five summoned by the Public Ministry and, after, the calls by the defendants’ defenses – in order, Elissandro Callegaro Spohr (5), Mauro Londero Hoffmann (5) and Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos (4). Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão did not name any witnesses. The order is the same as in the previous step.

Jurors can question victims and witnesses through the judge. The Public Prosecutor’s Office, the defendants’ defenders and the jury may also be able to ask for confrontations between any of the people heard in plenary, that is, to put them face-to-face to confront depositions.

Witnesses and jurors are incommunicado with the outside world, not having access to news, social networks, telephones, nor can they talk to each other, being accompanied by bailiffs.

Finally, the defendants will be interrogated, following the same order and criteria as in the previous steps. “A deposition should not be interrupted. We will ensure that this does not happen, and a deposition that will be very long already at a critical period of the day will not be initiated either. This will have to be very well managed by the magistrate and in accordance with the parties involved, so that the thing happens in a very reasonable way”, adds Silveira.

Once the interrogations are finished, the debate stage. This is the stage in which the parties sustain their thesis before the jurors. In all, will be nine hours of debates divided as follows:

2 and a half hours for Public Prosecutor and assistant prosecutor

2 and a half hours for the defendants’ defenses, who divide the time between the four

2 hour replica for MP and prosecution assistant

2 hours of rejoinder for defendants’ lawyers, who divide the time

“We have to take into account the physical aspects of the people who are there, whether the witnesses themselves and especially the jurors, who will be overloaded with uninterrupted information. This is tiring. Everything will have to be evaluated and considered at the moment”, observes Silveira .

It will not be allowed to read a document or display objects that were not included in the records with at least three working days in advance. In other words, nothing that emerged this week can be used in plenary.

At the end of the debates, the judge asks the jurors if they are qualified to judge or if they need further clarification. If there is any fact recognized as essential and that cannot be carried out immediately, the judge can dissolve the Sentencing Council and order the necessary steps to be taken. In case of expert evidence, the magistrate immediately appoints the expert and formulates the requirements, allowing the parties to also formulate them and appoint technical assistants, within a period of five days.

If there is no doubt, the Judgment Council proceeds to a vote.

The judge, the seven jurors, prosecutors, assistants of the prosecution, defenders of the defendants, clerk and bailiff go to the special room in order to proceed with the vote. Each juror receives seven paper ballots with the word “yes” and another seven with “no”.

The Sentencing Council will be asked the matter of fact and whether the accused should be acquitted — not guilty, so as not to induce a condemnatory response. The questions will be formulated in the following order:

Has there been a criminal offense against life?

Was the defendant the author of this offense or participated in it?

Should the accused be acquitted?

Is there any cause for the reduction of the sentence alleged by the defense?

Is there a qualifying circumstance or cause for increasing the sentence recognized in the indictment or in subsequent decisions that deemed the accusation admissible?

Jury court decisions are by majority vote. Negative response from more than three jurors ends the vote and implies the acquittal of the accused.

If the conviction is decided, the judgment continues, and questions must be asked about:

Causes of reduced sentence

Qualifying circumstances or causes of increased sentence

As in the previous step, the judge reads the questions and asks if the parties have a request or complaint to make. When the vote is closed, the judge delivers the sentence.

Brazil adopts a three-phase model to determine the sentence of a sentenced person:

base feather , when evaluating circumstances such as bad antecedents, motives, consequences, specific circumstances of the crime, personality and social conduct of the convicts;

, when evaluating circumstances such as bad antecedents, motives, consequences, specific circumstances of the crime, personality and social conduct of the convicts; provisional penalty , which there are possible aggravating factors, such as recidivism, and mitigating factors;

, which there are possible aggravating factors, such as recidivism, and mitigating factors; final penalty, in which the judge observes the existence of causes for increasing or decreasing the penalty provided for by law.

The application is determined by the jurors, in a prior vote, but the dosimetry is established by the judge. Therefore, the decision is made by the representatives of civil society, but the penalty is calculated by the magistrate based on the crimes imputed to the defendants. In the case of the Kiss trial, the 242 murders and 636 attempts.

In case of conviction, the convicts start serving the sentences and the parties can appeal. However, the courts will only be able to modify the penalty or determine the execution of a new judgment, never modifying the merits of the decision of the jurors.

In case of disqualification of intentional crimes, that is, in which they are sentenced to guilt and not willful misconduct, for example, the judge is responsible for judging the merits of the case, convicting or acquitting the defendants, in the trial session itself.

In case of absolution, the accused remain free. “We need to give society an answer. This is our greatest desire. Contribute so that things happen in the best way, that is, that there is an answer, whatever it is. Society needs to have an answer, it needs to give a point end on that”, concludes the judge.

