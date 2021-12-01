Klopp criticizes Salah’s 7th place, says Messi won Ballon d’Or for his career and sees Lewandowski wronged

Alemão claimed that Lewandowski should have taken the prize and questioned the position occupied by Mohamed Salah in the vote.

the conquest of seventh golden ball by Lionel Messi was quite questioned in the world of the ball. After Carlo Ancelotti, it was the turn of Jürgen Klopp contest.

At a press conference on the eve of the derby against the Everton , the technician of Liverpool stated that the Argentine won for his career and that Lewandowski was the ideal name to take the award.

“Honestly, I’m not one hundred percent sure what that looks like. if Lewandowski doesn’t receive him after what he did this year… it will be very difficult to ever receive him“, began by asserting the German.

Klopp then came to the defense of Mohammed Salah, stated that the Egyptian should have been in a higher position (he was in 7th) and questioned the vote.

“Mo should be higher up for sure. I was surprised by his position, to be honest. I saw how to vote on any website, I don’t know where. Are the journalists? So don’t ask me, it’s your fault. Talk to your colleagues if you think it should have been different”.

With the victory in the last round, Liverpool moved to the second position of the English, with 28 points from 13 games, and now it puts pressure on the Manchester City, which dropped to 3rd, and has a game in hand.

Liverpool return to the field away from home for the Premier League in the derby against Everton, on Wednesday (01/12), at 5:15 pm (GMT).