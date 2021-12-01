La Casa de Papel part 2 of the fifth season comes to Netflix

December arrives with news on Netflix, one of which is part 2 of the series’ fifth season. La Casa de Papel that will conclude the story. Surprises will happen with the unfolding of the new robbery planned by the teacher’s gang (Álvaro Morte), who, by the way, is the most loved character by fans of the series. But other characters also conquered the audience, and in these new episodes they will be experiencing conflicts that will leave the audience breathless.

To the sadness of many this will be the fifth and final season of the Spanish series that conquered the world. However, there is the possibility of a spin-off promised by the author of La Casa de Papel, Alex Pina. But he said that for now it’s just a promise, however he promised the history buffs, an ending full of twists for the characters of La Casa de Papel.

The cast of the series includes important artists in Spain such as Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (professor), Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murilo), Miguel Herrán (Río), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Pedro Alonso (Berlin) and Esther Acebo (Stockholm). Also Maria Pedraza, an actress known to the public, who has already participated in series like Elite, playing the character Marina Nunier, and who played Alison Parker in La Casa de Papel.

News for December

Netflix brings to the month of December unprecedented episodes of series dear to the public such as Snake Kai which reaches its fourth season. Will also be available to subscribers, queer eye (sixth season). And of course, there was no shortage of Christmas-themed stories like Klaus, the prince of christmas, Christmas card, Cinderella’s Christmas, A Christmas of Discovery and Christmas Gift Mission. For the whole family the series Zoe and Raven: The Twelve Christmas Gifts which shows the bright countryside getting ready for Christmas, Zoe discovering a family secret, and Gaby falling into the hands of new boss Mia.

There will be no shortage of films for the year-end celebrations:

A Crush for Christmas

You will be able to follow the story of Peter who wants to escape the traditional Christmas celebrations made by his aunt. To do this, he’s going to ask a friend to pretend to be his boyfriend just for the Christmas period. But, everything changes, when the feelings of the two are transformed. The film opens this Thursday (2) on Netflix.