Lara leaves a trail in a cemetery for Christian to gnaw with remorse · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will almost come face to face with Christian (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The faker will be gnawed with remorse when he sees his ex-girlfriend’s favorite flowers as soon as he arrives at the cemetery on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Andréia Horta’s character lived an overwhelming passion with Renato’s poor brother. When it was time to leave with him for Minas Gerais, she was surprised by a horrible tragedy. The cook saw her boyfriend’s body stretched out on the floor of Morro do Camelo without imagining that it was the boy’s twin.

Lara married Mateus (Danton Mello), but never managed to forget the past. After some time thinking about what happened on the day of Christian’s alleged murder, she will decide to travel to Rio de Janeiro with the pretext of helping Noca (Marieta Severo) in her move. in this Wednesday’s chapter (1).

Lara will go to the alleged tomb of the faker and leave a bouquet with the leaves she likes most. Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will visit the place accompanied by Ravi (Juan Paiva) and will not be able to hide his feelings when faced with the flowers.

Memories of the struggling woman will take over your thoughts. He will be shaken and regret the decision to usurp his brother’s identity to win in life.

The girl will not give up on knowing the truth about the death of the former valet. She will find evidence of the twins’ meeting and will do anything to come face to face with Elenice’s adopted son (Ana Beatriz Nogueira). In the moment of truth, the anti-hero will maintain the deception and detract from it.

However, Andréia Horta’s character will be filled with courage to continue investigating what is behind the meeting that ended in tragedy.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

