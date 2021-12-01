Largest available CIC land is up for auction at a discount of nearly 40%

An area equivalent to 29 official football fields is for sale at the best offer. O ground which housed the headquarters of Chemical Industries Carbomafra in the capital of Paraná, which already in June 2018 had accumulated liabilities of over R$ 160 million, go to auction in the second week of December. It is the largest area available for sale in the Curitiba Industrial City (CIC), with 240,000.00 m² (square meters).

The property has an initial bid of R$50.4 million and if the deal is not carried out on December 8th, there will be a second opportunity on the 15th of the same month. The auction is the responsibility of Nogari Leilões, an auction organization that has 50 years of experience in the area.

This will be the last asset to be sold of a heritage that involved large urban and rural areas located in the capital and in Rio Negro, in the south of Paraná. In a previous auction, the hammer was struck and the sale of all the machinery at the Curitiba factory was completed, leaving the property free for the entry of a new owner, who will be known in December.

As it is located at a strategic point, the property can be used for different types of projects, such as transport companies, business condominiums and distribution centers, to name a few. Located at Rua Wiegando Olsen, number 2540 – CIC, the land is close to the Petrobrás Refinery, with easy access to the states of São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, as well as to the interior of Paraná, and approximately 1:20 am trip from the Port of Paranaguá.

“It is a flat area, with access on three sides, very well located in terms of logistics, and facing the Xisto highway, which makes the property a true ‘showcase’. At CIC, currently, there is no similar area available for sale”, comments auctioneer Jorge Nogari, who also highlights the price and payment possibilities as differentials.

According to Nogari, the square meter has been traded in the region at prices ranging from R$300 to R$350. At the auction, the price offered is around R$200 per square meter. That is, a difference of approximately 40% compared to the market value.

In addition, while other events of this kind usually demand payment in cash, the Court authorized the installment payment for the procedure organized by Nogari Leilões. Thus, payment can be made with a down payment of 20% of the value and the balance within 36 months. Bank interest will not be levied on the installments, only correction of the amounts by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

Social role

As this is a bankruptcy auction, the amount raised will be allocated to the Payment of Carbomafra’s debts with former employees and suppliers, as well as with regard to taxes and financing, among other creditors. The sale of the property, therefore, has as its function the fair return of people and companies that await the closing of the bankruptcy process with the auction so that they can receive their credits.

“We must also emphasize that in cases of bankruptcy estate auction, the property is handed over to the new owner free and clear of any outstanding encumbrances, as determined by the bankruptcy law, as if it had been registered in registration for the first time. It’s what we call ‘original acquisition’”, stresses Nogari.

Both individuals and legal entities (companies) can participate in the auction. To do so, it is necessary to register at least 48 hours in advance on the platform, where the notice with all the requirements and rules relating to the event is also available: www.nogarileiloes.com.br. The procedure will be carried out completely electronically, in accordance with a decree of the Court of Justice of the State of Paraná (TJ-PR).

More information: (41) 3333-1515 | (41) 99255-459