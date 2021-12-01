Law makes full care for people with cancer mandatory

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, with veto, the law establishing the Person with Cancer Statute, which aims to promote equal conditions in access to treatment for patients with the disease.

Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

Posted in Official Diary of the Union on november 22, the text makes it mandatory to provide comprehensive health care for people with cancer in the Unified Health System (SUS), through regulation.

Law 14,238/21 comes from Bill 1605/19, authored by former deputy Eduardo Braide (MA). Approval took place in October, at the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the text, comprehensive care includes medical and drug assistance, psychological assistance, specialized care and, whenever possible, home care and hospitalization. In addition, adequate pain treatment, multidisciplinary care and palliative care must be guaranteed.

Among the fundamental rights of the person with cancer, the statute lists the obtaining of an early diagnosis and access to universal, equitable and adequate treatment, in addition to transparent and objective information about the disease and its treatment. The patient must also have the right to social and legal assistance and priority care.

Also according to the text, welcoming the patient by the family itself becomes a fundamental right, and not just a priority, at the expense of a long-term institution, except for the needy. You are also entitled to the presence of a companion during the service and the treatment period.

The right to social and legal assistance must be guaranteed based on the Organic Law on Social Assistance (Loas — Law 8742 of 1993) and by the access of the person with cancer to the Public Ministry, the Public Defender and the Judiciary in all instances .

Veto

When enacting the law, the president vetoed an article that established the State’s duty to guarantee the access of all patients to the most effective drugs against cancer.

“The proposition goes against the public interest, considering that it would compromise the established process of analysis of health technology in Brazil and challenge equity in relation to access to drug treatments for other patients with equally serious illnesses, by intending to guarantee the supply of medicines only for patients with malignant neoplasms – cancer,” said the government in justifying the veto – which will still be evaluated by Congress.

Law highlights

Specialist in processes in the health area, the lawyer Tatiana Viola de Queiroz he says that the law is welcome, as it details guarantees linked to a sensitive issue and of public interest, but remembers that the statute compiles rights that were already guaranteed to patients.

Among the main points of the text, the lawyer highlights the guarantee of the fundamental rights of the person with cancer, the right to social and legal assistance and the presence of a companion during the service and the period of treatment and reception by the family itself.

“Another point that is worth mentioning is the right to home care via SUS, which was already guaranteed, but I consider it positive that it has been included, as few people know about this right”, he says.

