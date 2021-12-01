Learn a 15-minute workout to do at home and lose weight for good

Knowing how to lose weight is a very common search among people who have gone through the famous “accordion effect”. That is, that moment in life where you give your all in training and eating, conquer a more athletic body and then regress to square one of the fitness project.

Generally, this is because the methods used to lose fat are not always sustainable in the long term. People are subjected to aggressive practices, with insane training and restricted nutrition. The result comes, but it does not consolidate.

Therefore, losing weight is not such a simple task. It takes constancy and patience. The mind has to be prepared for a new lifestyle and not for a passing project.

Anyone who wants to lose weight should opt for practical and pleasurable physical activities. Something that doesn’t become a boring obligation but a fun, easy thing to do. As the physical educator and pedagogue Leandro Twin says, it is better to do the second most efficient training in the world, during the whole year, than to do the first for just three months.

Therefore, we also consulted the physical educator and personal trainer, Lana Pessoa, who selected five good exercises to be performed at home, without the need for equipment, and which will increase daily caloric expenditure. Fundamental factor to lose weight for good. Check out:

1 – Jump Squat

Perform a common squat, bending your knees and hips so that your buttocks are pointed backwards. However, when going up, take a jump up. “It’s a powerful exercise to get us started on the sequel. In it, we have a high caloric expenditure, as we move the body as a whole (legs, abdomen and arms to give power when climbing). We work in a localized way, strengthening, mainly, legs and buttocks”, says Lana.

