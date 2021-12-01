Leilão da Revenue sells iPhone 12 from R$ 2 thousand; check other items

Auction has products like MacBook Pro and a PlayStation 4

Event is a good chance to buy products at prices well below the market

Bids must be placed by December 1st at 6:00 pm

On November 22nd, the Federal Revenue Service began another of its auctions of seized products. The event is seen as a good opportunity to buy items with a price well below the order in stores.

The auction is being held in Fortaleza, Ceará, but participation can be done online. Among the main items available are an iPhone 12, Xiaomi cell phones, a Nintendo Switch and a MacBook Pro.

The 64GB iPhone 12 is in the first batch, with a minimum bid of R$2,000. In the second batch, there are ten units of the 128 GB Redmi Note 9S cell phone, by Xiaomi, and one unit of the Apple Watch Series 5. For the latter, the minimum bid is R$ 5 thousand.

More Xiaomi products can be purchased in batch 18. It includes several Redmi Note 9, Redmi 8A, Redmi Note 8T, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Mi 9T, Mi Band 4 and other devices from the Chinese manufacturer. Bids for this lot start from R$19 thousand.

Lot 36 includes a Nintendo Switch video game unit, with controls and two games. Also in the batch are units of the Redmi Note 8 device and one unit of the iPhone 8 Plus. The minimum bid for this unit is R$8,000.

Lot 64 is also a good choice for tech fans. Here are a PlayStation 4 and a 2015 MacBook Pro, with a 13-inch Retina display, and a GoPro Hero 4. The starting bid here is pretty low, just R$2,000.

How to participate

To participate in the auctions, it is necessary to have all pending issues with the agency up to date. It is also necessary to pay attention to the notice, as not all lots are available to individuals.

It is also necessary to obtain a digital certificate and an access code through the e-CAC Portal. For me it is necessary to visit the Revenue website and place your bids.

The auction runs until this Wednesday, December 1st, at 6 pm. The result will be available on Thursday (2), at 9 am.

The notice, batches and other details can be accessed on the IRS website through the link recipe.fazenda.gov.br.