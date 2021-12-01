‘Let’s get ahead!’ · TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, Rico Melquiades complained about the boredom faced by pedestrians in the final stretch of the reality show. This Tuesday (30), in conversation with Dayane Mello, the ex-MTV decided to play the role of teacher and shared some lessons with Rodrigo Carelli, director of the reality show, about what he would do to move the confinement. “Let’s get ahead of it!” he suggested.

“Only fifteen to go [dias], but I, being the director, was going to say: ‘People are just sleeping now, let’s get ahead! They are all emotionally tired, very exhausted.’ I would think so,” commented Melquiades. “They no longer even want to talk, they no longer want to participate in dynamics. Now, I think the good thing in the business is starting, more gardens, more dynamics”, added Dayane.

The ex-On Vacation with the Ex was encouraged by the idea and reinforced the reasoning: “So, I could start today. We indicated today [para a roça], there she [Adriane Galisteu] said: ‘I’m waiting for you here now on the farm [campo de provas]’. I already had the field today for someone to leave tomorrow”.

“in the first block [do programa de quarta-feira], they already eliminated and formed another garden to leave on Thursday. On Friday, it would be the last party, but that will happen next week”, said the pawn, and the rival agreed.

Then, Rico took advantage of a conversation with Marina Ferrari to vent about his expectations for the last days on the program. “Fifteen days to a final, for you to see your family, for your life to be different,” he pointed out.

