Live cattle have a new rise in prices and the trend points to new highs

The physical live cattle market registered higher prices this Tuesday (30). According to the analyst at Safras & Mercado, Fernando Henrique Iglesias, again there was a record of deals carried out at prices above the average references. “The trend is still for some price hike in the short term, in line with the great consumption potential over the last two months, a period marked by the peak of demand for beef on a national scale”, he pointed out.

The supply of finished animals, ready for slaughter, remains restricted and is the main variable for sustaining cattle herd prices at this time. “The meatpackers try to pace purchases, avoiding even more aggressive upward movements. The focus at the moment is meeting domestic demand in the last two months, with retail orders taking place until the end of the first half of December. After this period, the market tends to flow more slowly”, added Iglesias.

In relation to China, the market remains on hold, with no news about new certifications for Brazilian beef.

As a result, in São Paulo, capital, the reference for arroba do boi was R$ 324 in the term modality, against R$ 322 on Monday. In Goiânia (GO), the at-sign was priced at R$320, against R$317. In Dourados (MS), the at-sign was indicated at R$318, against R$315. In Cuiabá, the at-sign was indicated at R$ 307, against R$ 306. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices at R$ 330 per arroba, against R$ 327.

Wholesale

The wholesale market has stable prices, with the prospect of some price hike in the short term. “Domestic demand has limitations, but the capitalization of the average consumer during the last two months tends to allow for a moderate increase in prices. This movement is limited precisely by the lack of inflationary control amid notable macroeconomic difficulties, such as the creation of new jobs and an increase in average income. In this environment, the process of migration to competing proteins will continue, primarily chicken meat,” said Iglesias.

The rear quarter continued with a price of R$23 per kilo. The needle tip was still priced at R$ 15.70 per kilo. The front quarter continued at the level of R$ 16 per kilo.