Liverpool announces hiring Taffarel as goalkeeper coach

Claudio Taffarel will join Liverpool as goalkeeper coach. The English club confirmed the signing of the four-time world champion this afternoon.

The former goalkeeper will reconcile his new role with the position he currently holds on Tite’s technical committee in the Brazilian team. He will work alongside fellow goalkeeper coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.

Earlier, the Goal website published that the signing of Taffarel had been suggested to Liverpool by goalkeeper Alisson. The two have already worked together in the Brazilian team since the goalkeeper’s first calls, in 2015.

“We want to build our own goalkeeping philosophy (…) we found a solution by bringing Taffarel as a very good addition to our entire coaching staff. We really think it can give us a different view again, look at different things,” he said. the coach Jurgen Klopp.

“We really want to be a true goalkeeping school in world football and that’s why we’re bringing in a very experienced third goalkeeper coach,” he added.

Liverpool will be Taffarel’s second club as a goalkeeper coach. After his retirement as a player in 2003, he returned to Galatasaray in 2011 (the Turkish team he played for between 1998 and 2001) to be part of the coaching staff. He combined work at the club with the national team for about five years before deciding to move back to Brazil in 2019.

Taffarel was the goalkeeper who most often defended the Brazilian team (113 games) and played in three World Cups as a starter (1990, 1994 and 1998). In addition to winning the tetra, he was also a silver medalist at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.