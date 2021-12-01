Liverpool announces Taffarel as the club’s new goalkeeper coach

The coach will divide the functions of the English club and the Brazilian team

O Liverpool announced this Tuesday (30) the hiring of Cláudio Taffarel as the club’s goalkeeper coach. The current preparer of the Brazilian Team will split the two functions.

See the Reds’ announcement below:

Liverpool announces that Cláudio Taffarel’s agreement has been reached to join the club’s starting lineup, with the Brazilian assuming the role of goalkeeper coach.

The 55-year-old former goalkeeper will join John Achterberg and Jack Robinson in working with the Reds goalkeepers.

This will be the second time Taffarel has taken on the role of goalkeeper coach at a club. Previously, the former player was an employee of the Galatasaray, where is idol.

“We want to build our own goalkeeping philosophy because we all agree it’s their own game, so that’s why we wanted to take a completely different view of it. We spoke with Ali because two of the best goalkeepers in the world are Brazilian and that’s why we found a solution by bringing Taffarel as a very good addition to our entire coaching staff. We really thought it might give us a different view again, look at different things,” said Klopp.

“We really want to be a true goalkeeping school in world football and that’s why we’re bringing in a very experienced third goalkeeper coach,” concluded the German.

Claudio Taffarel during training for the Brazilian team in Germany getty

With the victory in the last round, Liverpool moved to the second position of the English, with 28 points from 13 games, and now it puts pressure on the Manchester City, which dropped to 3rd, and has a game in hand.

Liverpool return to the field away from home for the Premier League in the derby against Everton, on Wednesday (01/12), at 5:15 pm (GMT).