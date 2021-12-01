Luciano Huck pays homage to Angelica with old video by William Bonner: ”Love of my life”

TV presenter Angelica celebrates her birthday and receives a declaration from her husband, Luciano Huck, with whom she has three children

Angelica is completing another year of life this Tuesday, 30!

On social media, the presenter won a special tribute from her husband, Luciano Huck (50).

the presenter of Sunday he started the day congratulating his beloved, with whom he has been married since 2004 and has three children, Joaquim (16), blessing (14) and the youngest, Eve (9).

On his Instagram profile, Huck posted an old video in which the host of National Newspaper, William Bonner (58), announces the blonde’s success in the song. In the record, Angelica appears very young, at the beginning of her career.

“And with an ad from @realwbonner, still a teenager, we started the day and today is hers. Love of my life, most amazing woman on the planet who I thank God every day for having crossed our paths: @angelicaksy”, the artist melted when subtitles the publication.

Who also made a point of congratulating her friend on the web was Xuxa Meneghel (58), recalling moments of the two together.

Who also made a point of congratulating Angelica on the web was Xuxa Meneghel (58). the mother of Sasha (22) recalled moments of the two together and declared to her friend: “Migliz, you have no idea how much I LOVE being around you and your beautiful family, how I want to see you happy ALWAYS, I don’t mean happy birthday… happy life for you. Kisses in your beautiful heart and a nice hug in this one beautiful body @angelicaksy”, she wrote.

