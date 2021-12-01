Lula on Alckmin: ‘I want to build a ticket to win the elections’ – Politics

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reinforced the hypothesis of having Geraldo Alckmin (out of the PSDB) in the vice president of his presidential ticket in 2022 and said he awaits the definition of the former governor’s new party to advance in negotiations. In an interview with Gaúcha FM radio this Tuesday, 30, the PT member stated that both are seeking to build an agreement.

“I had an extraordinary relationship with Alckmin during my government. He is defining his political party and we are in the process of talking. Let’s see if it’s possible to build a political alliance. But the thing is: I want to build a ticket to win the elections,” said Lula.

This Monday, 29, Alckmin made new signs of an alliance with Lula during a closed-door conversation with presidents of union centrals, who defend the alliance. The toucan, who negotiates membership in the PSB, PSD and Brazil Union, has been courted by PT members to give a broader ideological character to the Lula candidacy, signaling the center and valuing fiscal responsibility in Alckmin’s history as a manager.

During the interview, Lula again stated that he has not yet hammered out his candidacy for the presidency, despite having assumed a clearly pre-electoral agenda, with regional threads. If elected, he said, he will review Petrobras’ price parity policy to try to control inflation, a theme used by the PT as ammunition against President Jair Bolsonaro. He also criticized the spending ceiling adopted under former President Michel Temer. “The spending ceiling can only be approved in a country where the President of the Republic does not have the moral authority to decide what to do, what to spend, where to invest”, he said, without specifying whether he intends to seek changes in the legal limits.

The PT member returned to defending himself against accusations of corruption during his terms of office. He claimed that the hallmarks of PT governments were social inclusion policies, not monthly allowances and petrolão. “No government has created more instruments to fight corruption than Lula and Dilma,” he said, citing laws that were regulated when the party occupied the Executive’s seat, such as that of the denunciation.

“Whoever committed corruption in the PT was punished, held responsible. What we want is for the investigation to be well done, not to be done by a liar like the I live or by a gang like the Dallagnol”, he stated.

Daniel Ortega

Lula also returned to comment on the statement, made in an interview with the Spanish newspaper the country during his tour of Europe, in which he compared the mandates of Daniel Ortega, in Nicaragua, and Angela Merkel, in Germany. “Why can Angela Merkel stay 16 years in power and Daniel Ortega can’t? What’s the logic?”, he asked last week. in the Presidency, unlike Merkel.

In early November, Ortega won elections considered illegitimate by the Organization of American States (OAS). The president, in power since 2007, ordered the arrest of seven of his opponents before the population went to the polls, eliminating candidates who could threaten his victory.

This Tuesday, the former president said that his speech referred to the model of government: “Why presidentialism cannot remain in power and parliamentarism can?”. Questioned by a journalist about the fact that Ortega had his opponents arrested, Lula said: “I didn’t see you being bothered when I was unjustly arrested.”

Lula and the PT have been criticized for expressing support for authoritarian leftist regimes around the world, such as Nicaragua and Venezuela. During Tuesday’s interview, Lula also commented on the fact that Nicolás Maduro had defeated the opposition in the elections that took place this month in Venezuela. The former president avoided answering a question in which he was asked whether he considers these countries, including Cuba, as democracies.