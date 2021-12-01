Lula says he will not maintain Petrobras’ international price parity policy

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) used his social media to criticize Petrobras’ current pricing policy. Pre-candidate for the 2022 elections, he stated that he will not maintain the current legislation that forces the state-owned company to readjust the value of fuels according to the variation in the cost of oil on the international market.

“I say it out loud: we are not going to maintain this policy of increasing prices for gas and gasoline that Petrobras has adopted because it has leveled out prices on the international market. Who has to profit from Petrobras is the Brazilian people”, published Lula.

The current pricing policy was implemented during the government of former president Michel Temer (MDB), after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (PT). Lula linked the company’s political changes to the Lava-Jato operation, which revealed cases of corruption at the state-owned company, but would have pursued him politically, according to the former president.

”The objective of Lava Jato, we already know what it was. It was to destroy the shipping industry in that country. Destroy the oil and gas industry. Look at the price of gasoline now… There is no explanation for this price policy leveled by the international market”, fired the PT member against the operation that had as its symbol his possible opponent for 2022, former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) .

The average price of gasoline has risen in successive years in Brazil this year and has been one of the main focuses of pressure against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). Bolsonaro himself recently stated in an interview that he wanted to review Petrobras’ pricing policy, but he did not detail how.