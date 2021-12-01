Lula says he would not maintain Petrobras’ pricing policy if he returned to the government

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at a press conference (Photo: Ricardo Stuckert)

SAO PAULO – Former president Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva criticized Petrobras’ pricing policy, based on parity with international quotations, and said he would not keep it if he were in power.

“There won’t be this policy to increase gas, there won’t be this policy to increase gasoline and there won’t be this policy of distribution of dividends in a crazy way like they are doing. The shareholders deserve to win something, but who has to win because of Petrobras is the Brazilian people who are the creators of Petrobras”, Lula said in an interview with Radio Gaucho.

Asked what policy he would adopt if he returned to the presidency, Lula replied: “the one I already implemented once. We effectively had a price policy compatible with Petrobras’ survival.”

Lula was not explicit about government intervention in the oil company’s prices, but he said that other presidential candidates could also change company policy. “Any serious person who wins elections in 2022 is not going to maintain this oil price parity policy,” he said.

Also in the interview, Lula stated that half of inflation today is subordinated to government-controlled prices. “So the government has a lot of responsibility for inflation. For the price of energy, gas, gasoline, diesel,” he said.

About 50% of inflation today is subordinated to government-controlled prices. So the government has a lot of responsibility for inflation. For the price of energy, gas, gasoline, diesel. — Lula (@LulaOfficial) November 30, 2021

Asked whether he would keep the Public Spending Ceiling if he were in power, Lula criticized President Jair Bolsonaro and Congress. “The Spending Ceiling can only be approved in a country where the president has no moral authority over how to spend or invest.” He affirmed that PT governments reduced the internal public debt from 60% to 32% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and said: “today, the Chamber has more investment power than the Union”, criticizing secret budgets.

Asked about his candidacy for the presidency in 2022, Lula said that nothing has been made official yet, but that if this is the party’s will, he should launch himself for the party next year.

