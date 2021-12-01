Lupo advances with plan to purchase a factory in the Northeast – 11/30/2021 -Panel SA

Lupo advanced in its plan to have a new factory in the Northeast. Last week, the company’s shareholders approved the purchase of a unit of Santa Catarina’s Marisol in Pacatuba, Ceará.
According to Lupo, the acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to expand its production capacity and invest aggressively in the sportswear, men’s underwear and pajamas market.
According to the company, which started producing fabric masks at the beginning of the pandemic, the deal should allow Marisol, owner of the children’s brands Lilica Ripilica and Tigor T. Tigre, to reduce production costs and focus on management and distribution channels.
The purchase includes industrial assets and a property with 50 thousand square meters of built area and 150 thousand of total area. Currently, around 850 employees work at the factory in Pacatuba.
The acquisition will still be subject to evaluation by Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice in charge of ensuring free competition in the market.
with Ricardo Balthazar (interim), Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco
