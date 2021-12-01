Man breaks house wall to rescue ‘missing’ cat

Economist Scott Cunningham, resident of Waco, Texas (USA), was surprised when he arrived home last Sunday night (28) and found none of his two cats. After calling them, he located one of them near a closet compartment, while meows from the other were heard from within the walls of the residence.

Both were found alive. But for that, he decided to break with a hammer one of the walls of the residence where he lives for rent, after permission from the owner. “Well, the door to the HVAV (Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning) was left open and they got lost in the walls,” Scott wrote on his Twitter profile along with a video posted yesterday. He claims that his house has automatic food, water and garbage separation.

Scott had traveled with his daughters last week to their parents’ home in Tennessee to celebrate Thanksgiving holiday in the US. He left someone else to take care of the cats, who even talked to him about one of them missing on one of the days he was gone, but Scott said he shouldn’t worry as the cats would come back.

“I adopted these two cats, Betty and Veronica, earlier this year. This was my first time out of town for more than a day,” Barley University professor said in an interview with the British tabloid Daily Mail. In the video of the broken wall, he appears calling Ronnie, alias Veronica. So far the recording has registered 78 thousand views, check it out below.

We got home after a week at my moms and the cats were nowhere to be found. I’d had someone checking on them and was watching them on the security camera but they weren’t here. Well the door to the HVAC was left open and they’d gotten lost in the walls. Landlady gave permission. pic.twitter.com/6Dta1vzYat — scott cunningham (@causalinf) November 29, 2021

“My daughter found her meowing in that section of my office wall [que mostro no vídeo]. The best I can say is that she went through the beams of that closet, scaled the entire house, crossed the hallway, entered the walls and got lost,” he explained.

Less than an hour after sharing the video at dawn yesterday, Scott showed the opening snippet of his quest for Ronnie and joked, “I absolutely love Ronnie to death, but her curiosity is really going to give me a heart attack one day “.