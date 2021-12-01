Man imitates reporter and interrupts SP1 live broadcast · TV News

Reporter Anselmo Caparica was unable to express his information to viewers during a live broadcast on SP1 this Tuesday (30th). The journalist was giving details about the new variant of Covid-19 when it began to be imitated by an unidentified man, who appeared behind him in the street. Caparica cut off what he was talking about and returned the space to the anchor, Alan Severiano.

“We are here at the [hospital] Tide Setúbal!” shouted the pedestrian as he imitated Caparica, who immediately changed the conversation and asked for the transmission to be cut. “I’ll be back with you, Alan, and in a little while we’ll bring you more information. Let’s take a look at the article. We’ll be back soon, Alan,” said the reporter, visibly uncomfortable with the situation.

The man continued to mutter behind the journalist as the anchor announced the recorded story, which was aired to cover the inconvenience. Afterwards, the reporter returned to the newscast to complement the information that had been interrupted and did not comment further on what had happened.

Interventions, sometimes inelegant, by the public on TV news broadcasts that make live broadcasts are common. During coverage of the pandemic, many reporters were attacked by deniers.

In April of last year, Renato Peters was pushed live by a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, who shouted: “Globo is rubbish and [Jair] Bolsonaro is right!” Four days later, journalist Mariana Aldano was also interrupted by two men who got out of a queue at the door of a Caixa Econômica Federal branch and began shouting “Globo garbage”.

At the end of last month, Globo correspondent Leonardo Monteiro was harassed by President Jair Bolsonaro and attacked by a security guard while covering the politician’s participation in the G20 summit in Rome, Italy.

Watch below the moment when reporter Anselmo Caparica was interrupted.