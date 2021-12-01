Marcelo Gallardo, Flamengo’s dream, has a more complete and more expensive technical committee than Jorge Jesus

This year’s Argentine champion with River Plate and coveted by the Uruguay national team, coach Marcelo Gallardo entered Flamengo’s agenda, but not for the first time. In the middle of last year, after Jorge Jesus left, the Rio de Janeiro club sought information about the coach and got scared.

Currently, Gallardo has a higher annual cost than the Portuguese one in 2019, and a larger technical committee as well. The Argentine coach now receives $6 million (R$33.8 million) per season, while Jesus cost Flamengo 3 million euros for a year (R$19.1 at the current price).

Gallardo works with 11 professionals, which brings its total cost to US$7 million (R$39.4 million). In its extensive technical committee, it has two assistants, four physical trainers, a neuroscientist, a video analyst, a psychologist, a nutritionist, in addition to a specialist in movements and biodynamics, called a kinesiologist. Jesus brought eight employees to Brazil.

When Flamengo sounded out the Argentine, the request included not only the management of the main cast, but also the base categories. Gallardo has been at River Plate since 2014 and won his first Argentine championship with the club last Thursday. His current contract, for which he receives US$500,000 (R$2.8 million) a month, runs until the end of December.





Journalist Javier Gil Navarro, from “ESPN” Argentina, reported on Tuesday that River officials understand that Gallardo considers Flamengo a seductive club to take over in 2022. There is an election in the Argentine club this Saturday, as well as in the rubro-negro .

The relationship between the coach and the current board, which can be reelected, is good. Gallardo has already left the entire project set for 2022 with the directors, before defining its permanence. Therefore, according to “ESPN”, he would not want to face River in charge of Flamengo, if the exchange were to happen.

This position favors the choice of the Uruguayan team’s proposal or even a sabbatical period in view of the exhaustion of so many seasons in charge of River Plate.

What is said in Argentina is that Gallardo is a technician who does not accept jobs just for money, despite being expensive, but for a project and processes that excite him.