Matrix Resurrections is “joyful” and “love story”; see new photos

Jessica Henwick, actress of Iron fist who plays the mysterious Bugs in Matrix Resurrections, warned in a new article of EW that the fourth film brings “a new tone” for the saga, “more vibrant and joyful” than that of the previous features.

“I was surprised at how much humor there is in Resurrections“confirms the star Keanu Reeves. “It does everything you expect The Matrix to do – it’s very smart and entertains you, but it’s also suspenseful and very funny“.

At the center of this new tone, as the actors told, is the romance of Neo (Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), whose minds stayed “fanged” in the Matrix – in the EW description – and that they don’t remember each other when they meet again.

“Not that The Matrix needed more heart, but there is certainly a depth to the intentions behind this film, and a real sense of being a love story between Trinity and Neo. [Quando Lana Wachowski me contou a trama do filme], it was one of those phone conversations where, even being alone at home, you get up to talk and get carried away“, Reeves said.

The EW article also brought some new images from Matrix Resurrections, portraying rookie characters like Bugs, the new version of Morpheus lived by Yahya Abdul-Mateen III, and figures interpreted by Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra and Jonathan Groff – check below.



Read the official synopsis of Matrix Resurrections: “In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will need to choose again to follow the White Rabbit. Choice, a mere illusion, is the only way to enter or leave the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”

The first matrix was released in 1999. With the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned $1.6 billion at the world box office. Matrix Resurrections premiere in December 22nd at the movies.

