Maturity! Laura Keller cries as ex-husband meets current boyfriend | celebrities

Peace reigned between Laura Keller, Jorge Sousa and Gustavo SaadReproduction/Instagram

Published 11/30/2021 3:10 PM

Rio – After the end of a marriage marked by controversies and alleged betrayals, Jorge Sousa met, this Tuesday (30), the current boyfriend of his ex-wife, Laura Keller. The actress was thrilled with the meeting.

Jorge and Laura were champions of “Power Couple Brasil”, from Record TV, but the marriage did not continue after the title. Laura recently started dating model and tattoo artist Gustavo Saad.

In Instagram stories, Laura Keller was moved and cried with the meeting. “Whoever is up there does not sleep. I get very emotional about these things. Maturity, evolution. Seriously, I’m thrilled. This maturity is very important. By Jorge Emanuel, our son”, said Laura.

The actress, who also participated in “Ilha Record”, celebrated the peace between the former and the current. “Maturity we see around here. Ex and current good in the lagoon. Smooth on the ship. Easy on the nipple. My son @jorgeemanuelbaby deserves all this love. Thank you @gustavosaadd and @jorgesousaoriginal for this moment”, wrote Laura, who said he expected by web critiques after meeting.