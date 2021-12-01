MC Gui nominates Solange for the eleventh farm

In the eleventh swidden formation of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), farmer MC Gui nominated Solange Gomes for the hot seat. The funkeiro justified his vote in the ex-Banheira do Gugu saying that it brings events outside the reality for discussions in confinement.

The MC said he would follow his heart, which he said is “very upset” by Solange’s speeches about him.

We had a lot of friction during the entire time of the game, but she still manages to insist on bringing things from outside. I don’t know what she has in mind to bring these things. MC GUI

Gui cited a dynamic from the “Hora do Faro” program, in which Solange said that the pawn got engaged before joining the reality show to “sell an image of a good guy”. The girl has also said that on other occasions. The funkeiro said that his biggest dream is to get married and be a “good guy” for his fiancée, and added that he has been living with the young woman for two years.

I think this is very dirty of you because there are many arguments, many things here in the game. I don’t agree with Sol’s behavior. […] I’m really upset about the things Solange said about me one more time. […] I disagree with that and other things about her game. MC GUI

