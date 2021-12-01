MC Gui’s mother detonates Sun after bullshit with son

Claudia Baronesa, mother of MC Gui, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), detonated Solange Gomes after the writer exchanged barbs with the farmer of the week for recommending her to the farm last night.

On social networks, the funkeiro’s mother wrote an open letter to her son asking him not to let her down with Sol’s criticisms and stated that Gugu’s ex-bathtub had several traumas.

Don’t be put down by a person who points his finger as if he’s never sinned. She, as a mother, should never tell you what she said to you live, she is a person who has several traumas, as she said, and one of them must be that she never had anyone who loved her so much and gave her so much affection and love her as you give!

Also in the text, Claudia continued to criticize the writer and said that she will continue to defend her son.

A bitter woman who, unfortunately, for money goes above any value in life, but you are not what she describes you.

Your Mother will never be ashamed of you, always know that, I defend you to death, you are Light you are a star that no one will put out.

MC Gui’s mother cited MC Gui’s error in the controversy involving the child in the United States and stated that the child had changed.

It will not be a mistake that will define you and your personality. Your 10 years on the road, taking your music, your love for your fans and the education you have, are worthy of what you became, a Man, who has dreams of starting a family, being a great Father and a great Husband.

Yesterday, in the formation of the eleventh swidden, Sol needled the farmer after being nominated for the hot seat.

“And Gui keeps making fun of me here, he just sits there on the stool,” she said, while Mileide voted for Rico. “I’m not mocking, that’s the power of the hat,” countered the MC.

“By the way, you like to make fun of people out there too, you’re made fun of,” Solange snapped. “No, I don’t make fun of anyone. Go, bring more things from outside,” said the singer.

“Your attitude out there is the same as the one in here,” the girl needled. “For God’s sake, Solange. A mistake doesn’t define anyone’s personality, no. You’re just a human being who doesn’t give another human being the ability to evolve. Can’t I evolve?”, countered MC Gui.

“All of us, but there are mistakes that are very ugly”, needled the ex-bathtub. “But you’re not God to be crucifying me here, no,” countered the pawn. Solange then continued needling him:

I do not. I’m just saying you’re debauched. I didn’t want to have a child like you, you’re mocking and you think. You and Day think you’ve already won the show, that you’re in the final. Solange Gomes

The Farm 2021: Solange mocks MC Gui in the formation of the 11th farm Image: Playback/PlayPlus