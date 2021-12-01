Meet Parag Agrawal, the Indian chosen as the new Twitter boss – Link

Parag Agrawal is new CEO of Twitter

Twitter is another one of the big tech companies that will have to walk on its own two legs, without the help of the company’s “father”: founder Jack Dorsey announced this Monday, 29, that he is leaving the highest position in the social network to devote himself to other projects. The replacement has already been revealed: Agrawal stop, a name unknown to most people, but which seems to have pleased the financial market — the company’s shares peaked 11% this Monday morning.

Agrawal was in charge of president of technology (CTO) of Twitter since 2017, in a journey that totals 10 years on the social network. In the role, the Indian had the role of leading the artificial intelligence and machine learning teams to make timeline tweets more relevant to users.

Previously, he worked on the research teams at Microsoft (2006 and later 2009), at Yahoo! (2007-2008) and the operator AT&T (2010). In studies, he holds a degree in computer engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, in Bombay, and a doctorate in the same area and in philosophy from Stanford University, in California, completing the stage in 2012.

Now elevated to CEO (CEO), Parag Agrawal is very little active in the company’s social network that he is starting to head, choosing to tweet only about new Twitter releases and retweet company colleagues — this year alone, he has published or shared only 23 tweets.

This profile “low profile” it clashes with the 28,000 publications made by Jack Dorsey since March 2006, when he founded Twitter, called “microblog” at the time. Dorsey’s leadership was marked by ups and downs: he was fired from the company in 2008 and returned in 2015 with the sole intention of making the bird’s social network profitable (after losing the “glamor” of recent years to the empire of Mark Zuckerberg , owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp).

According to Twitter’s latest financial statement (referring to the third quarter of 2021), the company’s revenue generation has been strong (up by 37% compared to 2020), but not enough to bring more active users per month on the platform, whose total reached 211 million, less than the 212 million expected by analysts. By the end of 2023, the company’s internal goal is to reach 315 million.

deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sit to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

What lies ahead for Parag Agrawal

As the head of Twitter’s technology, Parag Agrawal assembled a team focused on cryptocurrencies, blockchain and other forms of financial decentralization, creating a new area in the company: Twitter Crypt.

Investing in cryptocurrencies is seen as a way to help content creators monetize more securely on the platform, precisely something that the birdie social network has been focusing on throughout 2021, when it launched a tip service to remunerate profiles.

Agrawal was also responsible for kicking off the ambitious Project Bluesky team, whose main objective is to be a decentralized and open source social network, where algorithms can be checked and audited by third parties — according to the company, the intention is to promote healthier conversations across platforms.

Also, Twitter’s new CEO is facing pressure from US regulators to control technology companies, either because of their alleged collusion with the dissemination of disinformation, or because of the power that these companies have over the daily lives of users.

This year, Dorsey has testified twice before the US Congress, for example — there is no expectation that this scenario will be any different with the new CEO in the coming months of next year.