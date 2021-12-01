Mega-Sena draws a R$12 million prize this Wednesday; know how to bet

RIO — Caixa holds this Wednesday the draw for the 2,433 Mega-Sena contest, with an estimated prize of R$ 12 million. Bets can be placed until 7pm at accredited lottery outlets, online or in the lottery application. The minimum guess costs R$4.50.

The draw will take place in a new space at Loterias Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. There will be live broadcasting, from 8 pm, through the institution’s social networks.

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In addition to the six-number minimum bet, which pays the jackpot, you can still win prizes by matching four or five numbers.

In the last draw, held on Saturday, no one matched the six dozen drawn. Check the numbers: 07 – 29 – 38 – 40 – 44 – 52.

Mega of the Turn

With a prize that can reach R$ 350 million, the biggest in the history of the lottery, Mega-Sena da Virada is already receiving bets. Caixa Econômica Federal will draw the jackpot on December 31st. The contest will be number 2440.

As this is a special contest, the prize does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the value will be divided among the five tens correctors. The promised amount is greater than that of 2020, when Caixa estimated the premium at R$300 million.

Bets can be placed at lottery outlets across the country, via the Loterias Caixa app or via the internet. The value of the single bet, with 6 numbers, is R$ 4.50. Remember that bets must be made with a specific Mega da Virada wheel.

Estimates made by Caixa show that if the lucky one takes the jackpot alone, if he invests the money in savings, he will have an income of R$1.5 million a month, still enough money to buy 40 mansions for R$8.75 million each.