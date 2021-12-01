Mega-Sena: Uberlândia winner who earned more than R$ 39 million appears and receives the award | Mining Triangle

The person responsible for the bet was drawn on the 20th of November and, until then, he had not yet received the amount. The bet was unique and, in total, the value is R$ 39,690,444.50. The numbers drawn were 19 – 26 – 39 – 45 – 46 – 56.

The winning game was made at the Bola Oito lottery, located in Bairro Jardim Brasília, being a simple bet, with only one share, and without Teimosinha.

How to bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (GMT), at any lottery in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.

The winner can receive the prize at any accredited lottery outlet or at Caixa branches. If the gross prize is greater than R$1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original and winning bet receipt.

Values ​​equal to or above R$ 10 thousand are paid within a minimum period of two working days (D+2), as of the player’s presentation at the Caixa branch.

