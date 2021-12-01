Men are arrested after stealing jewelry dressed as “Harry Potter” dementors, and the violence of the scenes frightens; watch

A gang was arrested this Tuesday (30), in the United Kingdom, after an armed action in the city of Dundee, Scotland. According to the Daily Mail, three criminals were arrested for robbing a jewelry store and taking Rolex watches, causing a loss of £17,850 (approximately R$113,838). One detail, however, drew a lot of attention: the assailants were dressed as “Harry Potter” dementors.

Security camera footage recorded the moment when the thieves arrived at the store in a stolen car. A first gang member enters the establishment as a customer, wearing normal clothes, and kneels to tie the shoelaces and prevent the door from closing. Seconds later, criminals – completely hooded and covered in black clothing – get out of the car and invade the place, despite the employee’s attempt to prevent entry.

The three men appear armed with a hammer, an ax and a mallet, threaten the store’s staff and customers, and quickly destroy the store’s glass counter. So they take the two watches valued at over R$100,000. Another employee activates an anti-theft smoke device, which frightens burglars. Before fleeing, a gang member attacks a customer with a sledgehammer. The victim, who had tried to fight the criminals, had to be taken to hospital. Watch the images below:

It all happened on the morning of September 23, 2019, however, the case did not reach the courts until this year, more than two years later. Less than a month before the “Dementors” robbery in Dundee, defendant Connor Willis had already participated in another robbery of a jewelry store. In the action, he and three other assistants invaded the store, threatened the owner of the establishment with death and attacked him with an axe. The group took a set of luxury items valued at £27,000 (about R$172,000).

“These men traveled to Scotland, armed themselves and conducted daylight assaults. These were terrifying ordeals for the employees and customers involved, especially the two men who were attacked and injured during the robberies. It is thanks to meticulous investigative work and the joint operation between police forces in other parts of the UK that these three men have been brought to justice.”said Attorney Jennifer Harrower.

Detective Gavin McKinlay was also grateful for the support of the client who tried to fight the robbers. “They were hampered by the courage of the consumer who challenged them, and this distraction allowed employees to raise the alarm”, he stated. The investigator revealed that the man recovered after being injured. “I would like to make a statement about the bravery of the customer, who was injured and fortunately recovered, and the store staff who were quite shaken by what happened. These men will now face the consequences of their actions”, he completed.

All three defendants pleaded guilty in the case. The Edinburgh High Court sentenced Connor Willis to 12 years in prison and a further 5 years of probation. Anthony Wheeldon, meanwhile, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and a further 4 years of probation. Dean King, the boy who stopped the door from being closed, will have to spend 9 years and 2 months behind bars.