Mercado Livre partners with brands to curb product piracy on the platform

The e-commerce platform Mercado Livre announced, this Monday (29), a partnership with several other companies for combat counterfeiting and piracy within the service’s buying and selling ecosystem.
Call of Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance, or Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance, the initiative is 100% collaborative, based on actions of combat infringements of intellectual property and also seeks to increase awareness on the subject.
According to the company, brands such as Levi Strauss & Co., Pink, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armor Victoria’s Secret, among others, are already part of the project. THE initiative is a pioneer on the platform and is based on the values of trust, integrity and transparency.
“We have strict standards to offer the best experience for buyers and sellers, and therefore we firmly believe that by working together with brand owners, exchanging information and supporting each other, we can reduce the performance of malicious sellers,” said the vice president -Senior President of Legal and Government Relations of the Free Market for Latin America, Jacobo Cohen Imach.
In this initial phase, Mercado Livre says it is inviting brands that already actively participate in the BPP and whose complaints mainly involve advertisements for counterfeit or pirated products.
At the end of last month, The Anatel sealed almost 10,000 irregular devices in Mercado Livre distribution centers. According to the platform itself, there are currently more than 17 million sellers, including major brands.
