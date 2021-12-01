Messi frowns and prevents wife from being excluded from photos

Lionel Messi won his seventh Golden Ball last Monday. Before raising the award, however, the Argentine ace went through an embarrassing situation on the red carpet. Upon arriving at the scene with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, the PSG player posed for photos.

However, after the first few clicks, the photographers asked Antonela to leave the place so that Messi could only take pictures with her children. The wife promptly granted the request, but saw the ace call her back and follow up with the photos all together.

The photographers asked Antonela to leave Messi’s side for the Argentine to be photographed alone. At the same moment, Messi told Antonela to stay by his side with his children. Don’t expect less than that. pic.twitter.com/C9leXCtSCm — Messi Brazil (@PortalMessi) November 30, 2021

In the video, it is possible to see Antonela outlining a smirk, clearly happy with Messi’s attitude, who scowled and prevented his wife from being excluded from the records. Without going into further details about the situation, the wife made a point of publishing a message on her social networks congratulating the player for the award he had won.

“Congratulations, love. We are very proud of each and every one of your achievements. Happy to be able to share this with you. We love you,” said Antonela on her Instagram account.

Messi won a direct dispute with Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich. The third place went to the Brazilian naturalized Italian Jorginho, from Chelsea. Benzema, from Real Madrid, and Kanté, from Chelsea, closed the top 5, which left Cristiano Ronaldo, from United, in humble 6th position. Neymar, best Brazilian, was 16th.