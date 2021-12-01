Metaverse’s virtual yacht sells for R$3.6 million

Helipad, DJ booth, hot tub. These are just some of the facilities on The Metaflower Super Mega Yacht, a luxury yacht sold for no less than US$ 650,000 — something around R$ 3.6 million.

The announcement of the sale would be just another case of the extravagance of a multimillionaire, were it not for a peculiar characteristic of such a vessel: it does not exist in the real world. The yacht was created by Republic Realm, a company specialized in designing objects used in the Metaverse. This luxury yacht, for example, was created for the game The Sandbox.

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, buy/sell and monetize their gaming experiences. Gamers can create digital assets, such as NFTs, and upload them to the game’s internal market. Players who own sand, the platform’s main utility token, can participate in the governance of this fictional world — done by an autonomous, decentralized organization.

Once purchased, the yacht has become one of the most expensive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) ever sold in the virtual world.

“This auction marks the highest price paid for an NFT from The Sandbox, and it’s an exciting time for all members of the Fantasy community,” Republic Realm stated.

Congrats to the new owner of The Metaflower NFT Super Mega Yacht on making metaverse NFT history. This auction marks the highest price paid for a @TheSandboxGame NFT asset at 149 ETH ($650,000), and an exciting time for every member of the Fantasy Community. pic.twitter.com/Nl0278JbOT — Republic Realm (@joinrepublic_re) November 24, 2021

In addition to the boat, Republic Realm has also developed a luxury collection for The Sandbox, called The Fantasy Collection. It includes NFTs from jet skis, powerboats and even a private island.

For those who are impressed with this amount, know that certain items in the Metaverse have already been sold for even more money. This is the case of the digital land in Decentraland, which was sold for US$ 2.4 million (R$ 13.4 million). And, it turns out, the record shouldn’t last forever. Especially if the idea of ​​Metaverse that the tech giants want to get started really makes the expected noise.